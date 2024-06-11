Backyard Pickleball Bash will feature live entertainment, a culinary experience from Chef Juan Garido with Cassandra Fine Catering, lawn games, and 42 courts of continuous pickleball action. The event caters to all age groups and skill levels, including those who are simply pickle curious.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.