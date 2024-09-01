Ballet Ensemble of Texas presents Dracula: Ballet with a Bite!
Photo courtesy of Ballet Ensemble of Texas
DRACULA - Ballet with a Bite features unique twists to the traditional story.
Patrons may also participate in “The Vein Drain” (a blood drive in collaboration with the Carter Blood Center), “Drinks with Dracula” prior to the performance, and a “Fiendish Frock Fashion Fantasy,” a costume parade for the audience at the performance.
Coppell Arts Center
505 Travis St, Coppell, TX 75019, USA
https://balletensembleoftexas.org/performances/
