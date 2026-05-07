Ballet North Texas presents Maria Tallchief: America’s Prima Ballerina

Ballet North Texas, under the artistic direction of founder Nicolina Lawson, will present a special tribute performance honoring the life and legacy of Maria Tallchief - America's first major prima ballerina, the first Native American woman to hold the rank, and a transformative figure in classical ballet.

The 40-minute production traces Tallchief’s journey from her Osage heritage to international stardom, exploring identity, resilience, and artistic brilliance. The performance opens with live Osage dancers and musicians, grounding the work in cultural tradition and honoring the roots that shaped her story.