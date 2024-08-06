Ballet North Texas presents Modern Works

Photo courtesy of Ballet North Texas

Ballet North Texas will present Master Works, a performance that showcases the talent and spirit of the company. The program features two new works and the critically acclaimed Sur Le Fil, promising an evening of captivating artistry and dynamic storytelling.

Sur Le Fil, choreographed by Penny Saunders, is celebrated for its dynamic and innovative choreography. The piece explores the delicate balance of life and relationships, challenging and delighting audiences with its intricate movements and emotional depth. Saunders’ ability to blend contemporary dance with classical elements creates a visually stunning and thought-provoking performance.

Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.balletnorthtexas.org/modern-works

$20-$65

