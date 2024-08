Ballet North Texas will present The Nutcracker, a cherished tradition that brings the magic of the season to life. After the annual Stahlbaum Christmas party, audiences can embark on a journey through the dazzling Land of Snow to the radiant and jubilant Kingdom of Sweets alongside Clara, Drosselmeyer, and the Prince. Audiences can witness their reunion with the Sugar Plum Fairy amidst the clouds, where true magic unfolds.