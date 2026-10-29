Bardin Gallery presents "Afterlight" opening reception

Bardin Gallery will present "Afterlight," featuring three concurrent solo exhibitions by Jay Maggio, Mark Smith, and Matthew Stern exploring the transformative power of color.

Throughout art history, color has evolved from a means of representation into an independent artistic language. From the Impressionists' exploration of light and atmosphere to the chromatic experiments of Pointillism, artists have continuously challenged how color shapes people's perception of the world.

"Afterlight" continues this dialogue through three distinct contemporary practices. Maggio transforms landscapes through vibrant hues and intricate markings, Smith constructs complex visual worlds using highly saturated pigments, and Stern explores the interaction of color, light, and transparency through sculptural glass.

Presented during the shortest days of the year, the exhibitions create a striking contrast between the subdued light of winter and the luminous intensity of the artworks.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through January 9.

