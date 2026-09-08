Bardin Gallery presents "New American Gothic" opening reception

eventdetail
Heather Gorham, Sinking Ships, Mixed media, 37 x 44 x 52 in

Bardin Gallery will present "New American Gothic," its inaugural exhibition and the first presentation under the gallery’s new name.

The exhibition brings together Bardin Gallery artists and invited independent artists like Marcos Alvarado, Denise Brown, Heather Gorham, Ian Grieve, Carolyn McAdams, Justin Penov, and Tom Pribyl.

Taking Grant Wood’s American Gothic as its point of departure, the exhibition considers the Gothic not simply as an aesthetic, but as a condition in which the familiar becomes unsettled. Across the exhibition, recognizable subjects and forms are complicated by a sense of mystery, isolation, tension, and decay. What appears ordinary begins to reveal something uncertain beneath its surface.

American Gothic has become deeply embedded in the visual identity of the United States. Its austere figures, domestic setting, and restrained tension have inspired countless reinterpretations. "New American Gothic" extends this legacy into the present, using the work as a framework through which to examine contemporary anxieties and the darker undercurrents of American experience.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 14.

Bardin Gallery will present "New American Gothic," its inaugural exhibition and the first presentation under the gallery’s new name.

The exhibition brings together Bardin Gallery artists and invited independent artists like Marcos Alvarado, Denise Brown, Heather Gorham, Ian Grieve, Carolyn McAdams, Justin Penov, and Tom Pribyl.

Taking Grant Wood’s American Gothic as its point of departure, the exhibition considers the Gothic not simply as an aesthetic, but as a condition in which the familiar becomes unsettled. Across the exhibition, recognizable subjects and forms are complicated by a sense of mystery, isolation, tension, and decay. What appears ordinary begins to reveal something uncertain beneath its surface.

American Gothic has become deeply embedded in the visual identity of the United States. Its austere figures, domestic setting, and restrained tension have inspired countless reinterpretations. "New American Gothic" extends this legacy into the present, using the work as a framework through which to examine contemporary anxieties and the darker undercurrents of American experience.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 14.

WHEN

WHERE

Bardin Gallery
167 Parkhouse St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://bardingallery.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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