Bardin Gallery presents "New American Gothic" opening reception

Bardin Gallery will present "New American Gothic," its inaugural exhibition and the first presentation under the gallery’s new name.

The exhibition brings together Bardin Gallery artists and invited independent artists like Marcos Alvarado, Denise Brown, Heather Gorham, Ian Grieve, Carolyn McAdams, Justin Penov, and Tom Pribyl.

Taking Grant Wood’s American Gothic as its point of departure, the exhibition considers the Gothic not simply as an aesthetic, but as a condition in which the familiar becomes unsettled. Across the exhibition, recognizable subjects and forms are complicated by a sense of mystery, isolation, tension, and decay. What appears ordinary begins to reveal something uncertain beneath its surface.

American Gothic has become deeply embedded in the visual identity of the United States. Its austere figures, domestic setting, and restrained tension have inspired countless reinterpretations. "New American Gothic" extends this legacy into the present, using the work as a framework through which to examine contemporary anxieties and the darker undercurrents of American experience.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 14.