Barry Whister Gallery presents Allison V. Smith: "Photographs 1998-2026" opening reception

Barry Whistler Gallery will present Allison V. Smith: "Photographs 1998-2026," a solo exhibition of photographs spanning over 25 years of work. This body of work will present large-scale color photographs showing the artist’s attraction to the light and silence of a peculiar oasis.

Smith began making photographs in the far western part of Texas, as a counterbalance to the hectic pace of being a staff photographer for the Dallas Morning News. Her practice has become synonymous with her quiet yet impactful imagery of simple Texan settings, strictly captured on film with her square-format Hasselblad camera.

Inspired by the candid but unorthodox compositions of photographers like Lee Friedlander and William Eggleston, and by Edward Hopper's paintings of commonplace moments, Smith has documented Texas for more than three decades.

This exhibition will remain on display through January 9, 2027.