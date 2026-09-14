Barry Whister Gallery presents Andrea Rosenberg: "Paintings" opening reception
eventdetail
Image courtesy of Andrea Rosenberg
Barry Whistler Gallery will present the opening reception for Andrea Rosenberg: Paintings, a solo exhibition of new works. The exhibition marks a departure for Rosenberg, with these new paintings presented in a strictly horizontal format. Over a dozen large scale works make up the exhibition.
It will remain on display through October 31.
Barry Whistler Gallery will present the opening reception for Andrea Rosenberg: Paintings, a solo exhibition of new works. The exhibition marks a departure for Rosenberg, with these new paintings presented in a strictly horizontal format. Over a dozen large scale works make up the exhibition.
It will remain on display through October 31.
WHEN
WHERE
Barry Whistler Gallery
315 Cole St #120, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.barrywhistlergallery.com/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
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