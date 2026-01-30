Barry Whister Gallery presents John Pomara: "Split-screen-_//-/..." opening reception

Barry Whistler Gallery will present a new solo exhibition by gallery artist John Pomara, "Split-screen-_//-/...." The exhibition features works in various media, highlighting a return to canvas alongside Pomara’s signature oil enamel and polyurethane paintings on aluminum.

The exhibition opens with a sequential set of 10 works on paper (21 x 16 inches each) dealing with anti-portraiture using glitched layers of form and media, thus introducing the exhibition's overall theme of facial disruption. Dominating the show is a set of 6 (71 x 46 inches) consecutive paintings of oil enamel, polyurethane, and pigment ink on canvas, along with the set of aluminum paintings (47 x 36 inches) with color coded bottoms. Additionally there will be a large scale wall installation, a collaboration with Dallas based video and performance artist Laura Kim.

The paintings reveal the immediacy of disruptive facial breakdown. Shifting, blinking, glitching, into intoxicated algorithmic infinity of model Alex Curington.



The exhibition will remain on display through March 21.