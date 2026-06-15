eventdetail
Image courtesy of Basically Beethoven
The Basically Beethoven Festival is a series of three concerts featuring both professional and student musicians.
Schedule of events
- July 12: Diploma Students in the Music Division of the Meadows School of the Arts, SMU, will perform Gian Carlo Menotti's The Telephone, followed by featured artist Sara Daneshpour, piano, performing Liszt's Transcendental Études, S.139.
- July 19: TexasCellos Ambassadors will perform Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92 and Katherine Lee Bates' America the Beautiful, followed by Dallas Symphony and Dallas Opera orchestra members performing Edgar Meyer's Grand Duo for violin and double bass, Rebecca Clark's Duo for clarinet and viola, and Prokofiev's Quintet.
- July 26: Pianist Lucas Pei will perform Mozart's Piano Sonata No. 8 in A minor, K. 310/300d, Stravinsky's Three Movements from Petrushka - I. Danse russe (Russian Dance), and Fazil Say's Black Earth. That will be followed by Dallas-local musicians from DFW orchestras and universities performing Mozart's Gran Partita.
The Basically Beethoven Festival is a series of three concerts featuring both professional and student musicians.
Schedule of events
- July 12: Diploma Students in the Music Division of the Meadows School of the Arts, SMU, will perform Gian Carlo Menotti's The Telephone, followed by featured artist Sara Daneshpour, piano, performing Liszt's Transcendental Études, S.139.
- July 19: TexasCellos Ambassadors will perform Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92 and Katherine Lee Bates' America the Beautiful, followed by Dallas Symphony and Dallas Opera orchestra members performing Edgar Meyer's Grand Duo for violin and double bass, Rebecca Clark's Duo for clarinet and viola, and Prokofiev's Quintet.
- July 26: Pianist Lucas Pei will perform Mozart's Piano Sonata No. 8 in A minor, K. 310/300d, Stravinsky's Three Movements from Petrushka - I. Danse russe (Russian Dance), and Fazil Say's Black Earth. That will be followed by Dallas-local musicians from DFW orchestras and universities performing Mozart's Gran Partita.
WHEN
WHERE
Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.basicallybeethoven.org/concerts-festival
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.