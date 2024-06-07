eventdetail
Image courtesy of Basically Beethoven
The newly-renamed Basically Beethoven (formerly Fine Arts Chamber Players will present their annual Basically Beethoven Festival. Now in its 43rd year, the Basically Beethoven Festival includes three chamber music concerts featuring many of Dallas’ top professional musicians as well as pre-professional rising stars.
Schedule of events
- July 14: "Back to Basically" with Featured Performers Lakeway Chamber Players and Rising Star Jack Roueche
- July 21: "Blow, winds!" with Featured Performers LSWO Wind Quartet and Rising Stars Diego Roberts Buceta, tenor, and Alexandra Cook, soprano
- July 28: "Grand Pianos" with Featured Performer Eldred Marshall and Rising Star Noah DeGarmo
WHEN
WHERE
Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.basicallybeethoven.org/concerts-festival
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
