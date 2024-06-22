Bath House Cultural Center presents Mary Vernon and Lin Medlin: "A Dialogue on Places"

The Bath House Cultural Center will present "A Dialogue on Places," an exhibition of recent paintings by Dallas artists Mary Vernon and Lin Medlin.

"A Dialogue on Places" marks a reunion for Vernon and Medlin, who previously collaborated in a joint exhibition at the center in 2019. Their earlier show, which also included works by Barnaby Fitzgerald, sparked a visual conversation about the art of landscape painting. Now, they return to the gallery to continue this dialogue, showcasing their latest works against the scenic backdrop of White Rock Lake.

The picturesque setting of White Rock Lake provides the ideal environment for this exhibition, enriching the conversation about the representation of landscapes in art. Vernon and Medlin each bring a unique approach to depicting nature and landscapes. Despite their different techniques and perspectives, the exhibition creates a harmonious and stimulating experience for viewers.

Together, their works invite contemplation and admiration of our natural surroundings, making "A Dialogue on Places" a significant and enriching addition to the cultural landscape of Dallas.

The exhibition will be on display through August 10.