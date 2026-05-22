Beartooth in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Ashley Osborn

Beartooth comes to Dallas in support of their new album, Pure Ecstasy.

Beartooth comes to Dallas in support of their new album, Pure Ecstasy.

WHEN

WHERE

South Side Ballroom
1135 Botham Jean Blvd #101, Dallas, TX 75215, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0C0064ADF719EBA8

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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