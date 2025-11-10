Ben Rector: Symphonies Across America with Jon McLaughlin

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will present celebrated singer-songwriter Ben Rector with Symphonies Across America, featuring Jon McLaughlin. The concerts will be led by Principal Conductor, Dallas Symphony Presents Enrico Lopez-Yañez.

In Symphonies Across America, audiences will experience a new dimension to Rector’s music. Pulling from more than 15 years of cross-country travel as a touring artist, Rector brings anthem sing-a-longs, quippy humor and deep, meaningful lyrics, all backed by orchestra arrangements.

Joining Rector is his good friend, Jon McLaughlin, whose recently released album, Scenarios, marks a bold new chapter, featuring brand-new songs that showcase both his storytelling and signature piano-driven sound.

