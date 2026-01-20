Benise in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Benise

Benise has released 15 albums in his career, most recently Fiesta! in 2022.

WHEN

WHERE

Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations
2351 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX 75082, USA
https://www.eisemanncenter.com/event/?i=11654&utm_source=wordfly&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=SharedEmail1%2F8%2F25&utm_content=version_A

TICKET INFO

$55

