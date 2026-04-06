Best Buddies North Texas presents Best Buddies Friendship Walk

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Best Buddies Central Texas

Best Buddies North Texas will present Best Buddies Friendship Walk, a day to come together and support friends with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout North Texas. Visitors can walk, roll, or cheer from the sidelines, making friendships stronger and communities brighter.

Best Buddies North Texas will present Best Buddies Friendship Walk, a day to come together and support friends with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout North Texas. Visitors can walk, roll, or cheer from the sidelines, making friendships stronger and communities brighter.

WHEN

WHERE

Riders Field
7300 Rough Riders Trl, Frisco, TX 75034, USA
https://www.bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org/northtexas/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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