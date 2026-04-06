Best Buddies North Texas presents Best Buddies Friendship Walk
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Photo courtesy of Best Buddies Central Texas
Best Buddies North Texas will present Best Buddies Friendship Walk, a day to come together and support friends with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout North Texas. Visitors can walk, roll, or cheer from the sidelines, making friendships stronger and communities brighter.
Best Buddies North Texas will present Best Buddies Friendship Walk, a day to come together and support friends with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout North Texas. Visitors can walk, roll, or cheer from the sidelines, making friendships stronger and communities brighter.