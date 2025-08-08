Best Buddies North Texas presents Champion of the Year Gala

Best Buddies Champion of the Year is a competitive fundraising campaign that unites and recognizes leaders of inclusion in local communities nationwide.Champion Candidates commit to raising funds and awareness for Best Buddies throughout their campaign. The Champions advocate for the Best Buddies mission and will generate countless opportunities for friendships, jobs, leadership development, inclusive living and family support.

At the Best Buddies Champion of the Year celebration, they honor the Champions’ collective impact and name the ultimate Champion of the Year.