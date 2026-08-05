Better Than Ezra in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Better Than Ezra

Better Than Ezra has released nine albums in their career, most recently Super Magick in 2024.

Better Than Ezra has released nine albums in their career, most recently Super Magick in 2024.

WHEN

WHERE

House of Blues
2200 N Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/better-than-ezra-legends-of-the-dallas-texas-11-21-2026/event/0C006503D4FE951B

TICKET INFO

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