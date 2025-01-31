Beyond Celiac presents Step Beyond Celiac 5K

Beyond Celiac will present Step Beyond Celiac 5K where guests can enjoy a selection of gluten-free treats to refuel, learn more about Beyond Celiac and their mission, and meet others with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.
Proceeds raised from Step Beyond Celiac support their work to accelerate treatments and a cure for celiac disease.
Beyond Celiac will present Step Beyond Celiac 5K where guests can enjoy a selection of gluten-free treats to refuel, learn more about Beyond Celiac and their mission, and meet others with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.
Proceeds raised from Step Beyond Celiac support their work to accelerate treatments and a cure for celiac disease.
WHEN
WHERE
Farmers Branch Community Recreation Center
14050 Heartside Pl, Farmers Branch, TX 75234, USA
https://www.beyondceliac.org/step-beyond-celiac/
TICKET INFO
$30
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.