Bianca Del Rio: It Gets Bitter

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Photo by Shaun Vadella

International drag superstar Bianca Del Rio comes to Dallas as part of her global stand-up comedy tour, Bianca Del Rio: It Gets Bitter. The RuPaul’s Drag Race winner and star of the upcoming season of The Traitors will make audiences swallow a jagged pill of truth because the "Clown in a Gown" is back and meaner than ever. It Gets Bitter marks her seventh world tour, following the global success of Bianca Del Rio: Dead Inside. The night of comedy is a celebration of 30 years of professional drag excellence and three decades of Bianca absolutely hating everything people stand for.

International drag superstar Bianca Del Rio comes to Dallas as part of her global stand-up comedy tour, Bianca Del Rio: It Gets Bitter. The RuPaul’s Drag Race winner and star of the upcoming season of The Traitors will make audiences swallow a jagged pill of truth because the "Clown in a Gown" is back and meaner than ever. It Gets Bitter marks her seventh world tour, following the global success of Bianca Del Rio: Dead Inside. The night of comedy is a celebration of 30 years of professional drag excellence and three decades of Bianca absolutely hating everything people stand for.

WHEN

WHERE

Majestic Theater
1925 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0C006542D3B0DBBD

TICKET INFO

$58-$172

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