International drag superstar Bianca Del Rio comes to Dallas as part of her global stand-up comedy tour, Bianca Del Rio: It Gets Bitter. The RuPaul’s Drag Race winner and star of the upcoming season of The Traitors will make audiences swallow a jagged pill of truth because the "Clown in a Gown" is back and meaner than ever. It Gets Bitter marks her seventh world tour, following the global success of Bianca Del Rio: Dead Inside. The night of comedy is a celebration of 30 years of professional drag excellence and three decades of Bianca absolutely hating everything people stand for.