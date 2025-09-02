Big Brothers Big Sisters presents Big Bash

Big Brothers Big Sisters will present their annual Big Bash where guests can enjoy a fun evening networking and supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters. Proceeds from this event will benefit one-to-one mentoring across Greater Dallas.
WHEN
WHERE
New Artisan Distillery
8202 Chancellor Row, Dallas, TX 75247, USA
https://bbbstx.org/news/dallas-big-bash/
TICKET INFO
$25
