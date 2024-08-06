Big Laugh Comedy Club presents Connor King

Connor King is a West Philly native whose stand-up clips have amassed over 100 million views online. He has been on America's Got Talent and headlined comedy clubs around the country. Whether it’s the hottest way to take off a shirt or the benefits of a bad childhood, he is forming his own brand of quick-witted and inappropriately insightful comedy.
