The Big Texas Run brings runners to the heart of Arlington’s entertainment district for a high-energy race experience followed by the official after-party. Participants can choose their distance and take on the course with thousands of runners before celebrating with music, cold beer, and the Big Texas Run community.
The Big Texas Run brings runners to the heart of Arlington’s entertainment district for a high-energy race experience followed by the official after-party. Participants can choose their distance and take on the course with thousands of runners before celebrating with music, cold beer, and the Big Texas Run community.
WHEN
WHERE
Texas Live!
1650 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76011, USA
https://www.runproject.org/big-texas-run/
TICKET INFO
$49
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.