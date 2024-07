Alan Paoletti (of AP Magic) will present Dinosorcery Carnival, a dino-themed stage show that will also feature carnival games.

Alan Paoletti (of AP Magic) will present Dinosorcery Carnival, a dino-themed stage show that will also feature carnival games.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.