Bishop Arts Theatre Center presents Fade

Fade by Tanya Saracho is a sharp, funny, and deeply human play about Lucia, a Mexican-born novelist who lands her first job in a predominantly white Hollywood writers’ room, and Abel, the Mexican-American custodian working in her office building.

What begins as an unexpected connection grows into a complicated friendship as they navigate identity, class, culture, ambition, and the question of who gets to tell whose story.

Through humor and vulnerability, Fade explores what happens when personal relationships collide with professional ambition - and the cost of being seen, heard, and represented.