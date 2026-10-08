Bishop Arts Theatre Center presents Fade

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Image courtesy of Bishop Arts Theatre Center

Fade by Tanya Saracho is a sharp, funny, and deeply human play about Lucia, a Mexican-born novelist who lands her first job in a predominantly white Hollywood writers’ room, and Abel, the Mexican-American custodian working in her office building.

What begins as an unexpected connection grows into a complicated friendship as they navigate identity, class, culture, ambition, and the question of who gets to tell whose story.

Through humor and vulnerability, Fade explores what happens when personal relationships collide with professional ambition - and the cost of being seen, heard, and represented.

Fade by Tanya Saracho is a sharp, funny, and deeply human play about Lucia, a Mexican-born novelist who lands her first job in a predominantly white Hollywood writers’ room, and Abel, the Mexican-American custodian working in her office building.

What begins as an unexpected connection grows into a complicated friendship as they navigate identity, class, culture, ambition, and the question of who gets to tell whose story.

Through humor and vulnerability, Fade explores what happens when personal relationships collide with professional ambition - and the cost of being seen, heard, and represented.

WHEN

WHERE

Bishop Arts Theatre Center
215 S Tyler St, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
https://ci.ovationtix.com/36177/production/1291183

TICKET INFO

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