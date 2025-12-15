Bishop Arts Theatre Center presents Float

Float is a powerful one-woman show written and performed by Maryum “May May” Ali, daughter of the legendary Muhammad Ali. In this deeply personal performance, Maryum takes audiences on an inspiring journey through the defining moments of her life-revealing rare glimpses into her father’s compassion, discipline, and humanity.

Blending live performance with immersive multimedia elements, including projected imagery and evocative soundscapes, Float brings Maryum’s memories vividly to life while exploring identity, resilience, and self-worth.