Patches: A Black Gay Man’s Journey to the Moon is a captivating theatrical experience that seamlessly blends poetry, music, performance, and storytelling. This show takes audiences through a day-long date between two black men, exploring deep and heartfelt conversations about race, identity, sexual orientation, love and intimacy.

Set against the city’s vibrant backdrop, Patches captures fleeting moments of connection, rhythm, inviting people into a world where spontaneity reigns.