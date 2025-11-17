Bishop Street Ballet presents The Nightmare Before Nutcracker with the Invincible Czars

Bishop Street Ballet will present The Nightmare Before Nutcracker, a spooky twist on Tchaikovsky’s classic, featuring a live score by Austin’s Invincible Czars. A screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas will follow.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.