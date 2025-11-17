Bishop Street Ballet presents The Nightmare Before Nutcracker with the Invincible Czars

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Bishop Street Ballet

Bishop Street Ballet will present The Nightmare Before Nutcracker, a spooky twist on Tchaikovsky’s classic, featuring a live score by Austin’s Invincible Czars. A screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas will follow.

Bishop Street Ballet will present The Nightmare Before Nutcracker, a spooky twist on Tchaikovsky’s classic, featuring a live score by Austin’s Invincible Czars. A screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas will follow.

WHEN

WHERE

Texas Theatre
231 Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
https://thetexastheatre.com/film/the-nightmare-before-christmas-with-bishop-street-ballet-pre-show/

TICKET INFO

$18-$22
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.