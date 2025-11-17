Bishop Street Ballet presents The Nightmare Before Nutcracker with the Invincible Czars
eventdetail
Image courtesy of Bishop Street Ballet
Bishop Street Ballet will present The Nightmare Before Nutcracker, a spooky twist on Tchaikovsky’s classic, featuring a live score by Austin’s Invincible Czars. A screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas will follow.
Bishop Street Ballet will present The Nightmare Before Nutcracker, a spooky twist on Tchaikovsky’s classic, featuring a live score by Austin’s Invincible Czars. A screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas will follow.