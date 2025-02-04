Black on the Block Festival

Hosted by Jazzi Black and Richie Fontane, Black on the Block is a vendor festival featuring 150+ Black-owned businesses, a full food court, performances, drinks, giveaways, special guests, and more. It will feature sounds by DJ Wire, DJ Rooty Red, DJ Kenny Lofton, and DJ Honey, as well as a special performance by Dear Silas.
Globe Life Field
734 Stadium Dr, Arlington, TX 76011, USA
https://www.blackxtheblock.com/dallas-festival
