Black on the Block Festival

Photo by Randijah Simmons

Hosted by Jazzi Black and Richie Fontane, Black on the Block is a vendor festival featuring 150+ Black-owned businesses, a full food court, performances, drinks, giveaways, special guests, and more. It will feature sounds by DJ Wire, DJ Rooty Red, DJ Kenny Lofton, and DJ Honey, as well as a special performance by Dear Silas.

WHEN

WHERE

Globe Life Field
734 Stadium Dr, Arlington, TX 76011, USA
https://www.blackxtheblock.com/dallas-festival

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
