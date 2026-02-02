Blessd in concert

Photo by Alejandro Cardona Gomez

Blessd comes to Irving in support of his 2025 album, Trinidad Bendita.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/blessd-el-mejor-hombre-del-mundo-irving-texas-05-05-2026/event/0C006435DD59E2A5

TICKET INFO

$54 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
