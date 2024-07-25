Blind Boys of Alabama in concert

The Blind Boys of Alabama are recognized worldwide as living legends of gospel music. They have attained the highest levels of achievement in a career that spans over 70 years. The Blind Boys are known for crossing multiple musical boundaries with their interpretations of everything from traditional gospel favorites to contemporary spiritual material by songwriters such as Eric Clapton, Prince, and Tom Waits. The group has released six albums in their career, most recently Down in New Orleans in 2008.

They'll put on a special Christmas show at this concert.