The BMW Dallas Marathon Festival will feature a Half Marathon (running and walking), 50K Ultra Marathon, 5-Person Marathon Relay, the 2-Person Half Marathon Relay, Eight K, 5K (running and walking), 5K Team Challenge, Kid’s 100M Dash, Oncor Kid’s Race, and the Friday Night Lights Mile.

The weekend of events directly benefits Scottish Rite for Children. Since being named as the primary beneficiary in 1997, the Dallas Marathon Festival has donated more than $4 million to the organization.