BMW presents The McKinney Historic Half

The McKinney Historic Half is more than a race, it’s a celebration of community, history, and health in one of the fastest-growing areas of Texas. The inaugural event will bring the Dallas Marathon’s standard of excellence to McKinney with a distinctly local feel, showcasing the city’s historic downtown, scenic neighborhoods, and park system. With a Half Marathon, 5K, and Kid’s 100M Dash, the event welcomes runners of all levels and ages, with proceeds benefiting Scottish Rite for Children of Frisco.