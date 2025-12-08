BMW presents The McKinney Historic Half

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of HCK2 & Dallas Marathon

The McKinney Historic Half is more than a race, it’s a celebration of community, history, and health in one of the fastest-growing areas of Texas. The inaugural event will bring the Dallas Marathon’s standard of excellence to McKinney with a distinctly local feel, showcasing the city’s historic downtown, scenic neighborhoods, and park system. With a Half Marathon, 5K, and Kid’s 100M Dash, the event welcomes runners of all levels and ages, with proceeds benefiting Scottish Rite for Children of Frisco.

WHEN

WHERE

TUPPS Brewery
402 E Louisiana St Building 2, McKinney, TX 75069, USA
https://mckinneyhalf.com/#maps

TICKET INFO

$10-$99

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
