Bobby Lee: The Finally Tour

Comedian, actor, and podcast host Bobby Lee comes to Dallas as part of his first official headline tour, The Finally Tour, bringing his unpredictable stand-up to theaters. After decades as one of comedy’s most beloved and unconventional voices, Lee is finally taking center stage with a full-scale headline run.

Audiences can expect a night of stand up comedy as Lee brings his unique, edgy, hysterical and bold act to all his fans. Best known for his iconic tenure on MADtv and as the co-host of two popular comedy podcasts, Bad Friends and TigerBelly, Lee has built a global fanbase through his humor, candid storytelling, and chaotic comedic energy.

The Finally Tour marks a major milestone for the multi-hyphenate entertainer, who has spent years selling out comedy clubs around the world and appearing across film, television, and podcast platforms.