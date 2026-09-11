Bodies Race Company presents Candy Cane Course - Dallas
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Photo courtesy of Bodies Race Company
Bodies Race Company will present Candy Cane Course. Participants will receive a designer shirt and custom medal, chip-timing with live results and awards. There will also be free photos, delicious treats, and plenty of fun.
Bodies Race Company will present Candy Cane Course. Participants will receive a designer shirt and custom medal, chip-timing with live results and awards. There will also be free photos, delicious treats, and plenty of fun.