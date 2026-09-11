Bodies Race Company presents Candy Cane Course - Dallas

Bodies Race Company will present Candy Cane Course. Participants will receive a designer shirt and custom medal, chip-timing with live results and awards. There will also be free photos, delicious treats, and plenty of fun.

Bodies Race Company will present Candy Cane Course. Participants will receive a designer shirt and custom medal, chip-timing with live results and awards. There will also be free photos, delicious treats, and plenty of fun.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.