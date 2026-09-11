Bodies Race Company presents Candy Cane Course - Dallas

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Bodies Race Company

Bodies Race Company will present Candy Cane Course. Participants will receive a designer shirt and custom medal, chip-timing with live results and awards. There will also be free photos, delicious treats, and plenty of fun.

Bodies Race Company will present Candy Cane Course. Participants will receive a designer shirt and custom medal, chip-timing with live results and awards. There will also be free photos, delicious treats, and plenty of fun.

WHEN

WHERE

Audubon Recreation Center
342 W Oates Rd, Garland, TX 75043, USA
https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Garland/CandyCaneCourseDFW

TICKET INFO

$30.98
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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