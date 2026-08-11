Bodies Race Company presents Turkey Trails

Turkey Trails registration includes a designer shirt, custom medal chip-timing with live results and awards, photos, and pie at the finish line.
The race is a chance to challenge everyone, enjoy creative swag, and be part of an encouraging, affordable, and inclusive community. The event features various races including a kids dash, 5k, 10k, and half Marathon.
Turkey Trails registration includes a designer shirt, custom medal chip-timing with live results and awards, photos, and pie at the finish line.
The race is a chance to challenge everyone, enjoy creative swag, and be part of an encouraging, affordable, and inclusive community. The event features various races including a kids dash, 5k, 10k, and half Marathon.