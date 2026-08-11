Bodies Race Company presents Turkey Trails

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Bodies Race Company

Turkey Trails registration includes a designer shirt, custom medal chip-timing with live results and awards, photos, and pie at the finish line.

The race is a chance to challenge everyone, enjoy creative swag, and be part of an encouraging, affordable, and inclusive community. The event features various races including a kids dash, 5k, 10k, and half Marathon.

Turkey Trails registration includes a designer shirt, custom medal chip-timing with live results and awards, photos, and pie at the finish line.

The race is a chance to challenge everyone, enjoy creative swag, and be part of an encouraging, affordable, and inclusive community. The event features various races including a kids dash, 5k, 10k, and half Marathon.

WHEN

WHERE

T & P Hill workout station
3240 W Lawther Dr, Dallas, TX 75214, USA
https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Dallas/TurkeyTrailsNorthDallas

TICKET INFO

$25.98
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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