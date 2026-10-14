Bombshell Dance Project presents Here Nor There

Known for creating innovative dance experiences, Bombshell Dance Project will present premiere of their newest work, Here Nor There. Created by Emily Bernet and Taylor Rodman with text by Mac Welch, Here Nor There is a fast-paced, highly-physical dive into the chaos of our minds.
Known for creating innovative dance experiences, Bombshell Dance Project will present premiere of their newest work, Here Nor There. Created by Emily Bernet and Taylor Rodman with text by Mac Welch, Here Nor There is a fast-paced, highly-physical dive into the chaos of our minds.
WHEN
WHERE
Kitchen Dog Theater
4774 Algiers St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.ticketdfw.com/event/here-nor-there
TICKET INFO
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