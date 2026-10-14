Bombshell Dance Project presents Here Nor There

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Bombshell Dance Project

Known for creating innovative dance experiences, Bombshell Dance Project will present premiere of their newest work, Here Nor There. Created by Emily Bernet and Taylor Rodman with text by Mac Welch, Here Nor There is a fast-paced, highly-physical dive into the chaos of our minds.

Known for creating innovative dance experiences, Bombshell Dance Project will present premiere of their newest work, Here Nor There. Created by Emily Bernet and Taylor Rodman with text by Mac Welch, Here Nor There is a fast-paced, highly-physical dive into the chaos of our minds.

WHEN

WHERE

Kitchen Dog Theater
4774 Algiers St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.ticketdfw.com/event/here-nor-there

TICKET INFO

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