Bombshell Dance Project presents West

Created, choreographed, and directed by co-artistic directors Emily Bernet and Taylor Rodman and written by Nicole Neely and Mac Welch, West offers an opportunity to step into another world and follow an eclectic cast of characters through the frontier as audiences try to untangle the good guys from the bad.

Bombshell Dance Project is a contemporary dance theater company founded by Emily Bernet and Taylor Rodman in their hometown of Dallas. The company is driven by collaboration and committed to redefining the audience experience through fresh formats and familiar stories that bring you closer to dance.