Botanical Research Institute of Texas presents "Expeditions through the Lens: Botanical Photographs of Sherwin Carlquist"

At "Expeditions through the Lens: Botanical Photographs of Sherwin Carlquist," vistors can travel the world looking through the camera of botanist Sherwin Carlquist.

Organized by BRIT Library, the exhibition highlights Carlquist’s powerful observation of nature through his vivid field photographs and field notebooks, revealing Carlquist’s curiosity and observations that reshaped our understanding of the natural world.

The exhibit is on view in the BRIT building's Madeline Samples Exhibit Hall.