At the Rubber Duck Regatta and Jeep Festival, there will be live music, a huge kids zone, food trucks, vendors, 4x4 obstacles, Jeeps decorated for Halloween, a Poker run, Mini-Jeep Races and more.

The highlight of this event is the large Rubber Duck Race later in the afternoon. People can adopt a rubber duck for $10 and join the big race to win a brand new off-road ready 2024 Jeep Wrangler or a $1,000 or $500 Visa gift card.