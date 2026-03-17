Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas presents 2026 Youth of the Year Benefit

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas

Charles Schwab will present Saddled Up for Success, an inspiring evening celebrating the crowning of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas’ Youth of the Year. The signature benefit honors exceptional young leaders who exemplify academic achievement, strong character, service to others, and a commitment to excellence.

The evening brings together champions of our mission to uplift and invest in the next generation of leaders. The evening will be chaired by Lauren and Jeremy Gott. Jeremy, a current member of the BGCD Board of Directors, and Lauren are passionate advocates for their mission and deeply committed to supporting opportunities that help young people thrive. Their leadership and dedication help ensure Club youth are equipped with the tools and confidence to succeed.

Charles Schwab will present Saddled Up for Success, an inspiring evening celebrating the crowning of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas’ Youth of the Year. The signature benefit honors exceptional young leaders who exemplify academic achievement, strong character, service to others, and a commitment to excellence.

The evening brings together champions of our mission to uplift and invest in the next generation of leaders. The evening will be chaired by Lauren and Jeremy Gott. Jeremy, a current member of the BGCD Board of Directors, and Lauren are passionate advocates for their mission and deeply committed to supporting opportunities that help young people thrive. Their leadership and dedication help ensure Club youth are equipped with the tools and confidence to succeed.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Arts Mansion
2101 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://events.handbid.com/auctions/youth-of-the-year-benefit-saddled-up-for-success

TICKET INFO

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