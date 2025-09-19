Brad Williams: The Tall Tales Tour

Comedian Brad Williams comes to Dallas as part of his The Tall Tales Tour. Williams can currently be seen in the movie Spinal Tap II: The End Continues and just came out with his own hot sauce, Death By Dwarf. Williams’ most recnet stand-up special, Brad Williams: Starfish, premiered in December 2023 on the streaming platform Veeps.
