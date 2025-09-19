Brad Williams: The Tall Tales Tour

Photo courtesy of Brad Williams

Comedian Brad Williams comes to Dallas as part of his The Tall Tales Tour. Williams can currently be seen in the movie Spinal Tap II: The End Continues and just came out with his own hot sauce, Death By Dwarf. Williams’ most recnet stand-up special, Brad Williams: Starfish, premiered in December 2023 on the streaming platform Veeps.

WHEN

WHERE

Majestic Theater
1925 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/brad-williams-the-tall-tales-tour-dallas-texas-05-08-2026/event/0C006329A3F121DD

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
