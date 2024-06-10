Break the Love x Walmart present Ultimate Park Days

Quantcast

Break The Love

Ultimate Park Days will be a day jam-packed with fun events like pickleball, snacks, and live music. Visitors will get a chance to preview all the latest summer equipment and gear from Walmart, and there will be product giveaways from Walmart brands.

WHEN

WHERE

The Courts McKinney Pickleball and Tennis Center
3253 Alma Rd, McKinney, TX 75070, USA
https://www.breakthelove.com/events/class/83189e01-9768-428b-b619-e30d522d9ffd

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
