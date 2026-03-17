Breakthrough T1D Dallas Gala

Breakthrough T1D's 2026 Dallas Gala is a black-tie optional evening that brings the North Texas community together to celebrate progress in type 1 diabetes research while raising critical funds to accelerate breakthroughs that cure, treat, and prevent the disease.

The gala will feature a seated dinner, an expansive auction, and powerful stories highlighting perseverance and scientific discovery in the fight against type 1 diabetes. The event is chaired by Stacey and Dave Johnson, along with their daughters and sons-in-law Chelsea and Blake McMullen, Kendall and Michael Kelly, and Rylie Johnson.

The evening will also honor Perrin C. White, M.D., Chief of the Division of Pediatric Endocrinology at UT Southwestern and holder of the Audre Newman Rapoport Distinguished Chair in Pediatric Endocrinology, for his longstanding contributions to pediatric endocrinology and diabetes research.