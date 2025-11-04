At the Breakthrough T1D Dallas Luncheon, co-chairs Susan and Jim Baldwin will showcase an inspiring afternoon raising critical funds to accelerate breakthroughs that cure, treat and prevent type 1 diabetes and its complications.

The luncheon features a conversation with actor and singer Ryan McCartan, diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 6, who currently stars as Jay Gatsby on Broadway and is known for roles in Wicked, Frozen, and the original Off-Broadway production of Heathers, along with numerous television appearances.

Founded in 2013 by Kim and David Roosevelt and JoAnne and Tony Roosevelt, the annual event has raised over $1.2 million for T1D research.