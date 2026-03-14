Breakthrough T1D Fort Worth Gala

Breakthrough T1D's 2026 Fort Worth Gala combines elegance, community spirit, and philanthropy to support life-changing research aimed at curing, preventing and treating type 1 diabetes. Guests will enjoy a night featuring dinner, auction opportunities, and inspiring stories from members of the T1D community.

The gala is chaired by Dabney and Kelly Poorter, who are helping lead the effort to raise critical funds for Breakthrough T1D’s mission.The 2026 gala will honor the Holmsten Family - Gloria Moncrief Holmsten, Erich Holmsten and Monty Holmsten - for their generosity, leadership and commitment to supporting families affected by type 1 diabetes.