Breakthrough T1D presents Dallas Luncheon: One Step Closer

eventdetail
Photo by Tamytha Cameron

Chaired by Lisa Singleton and Terry Van Willson, the 2026 Breakthrough T1D Dallas Luncheon, One Step Closer, will be an inspiring afternoon dedicated to accelerating progress toward a world without type 1 diabetes (T1D).

Event proceeds directly impacts the organization's North Texas programs and research.

Chaired by Lisa Singleton and Terry Van Willson, the 2026 Breakthrough T1D Dallas Luncheon, One Step Closer, will be an inspiring afternoon dedicated to accelerating progress toward a world without type 1 diabetes (T1D).

Event proceeds directly impacts the organization's North Texas programs and research.

WHEN

WHERE

Brook Hollow Golf Club
8301 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235, USA
https://www.breakthrought1d.org/dallasfortworth/events/breakthrough-t1d-dallas-luncheon-2026/

TICKET INFO

$300; Sponsorships available.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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