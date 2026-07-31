Breakthrough T1D presents Dallas Luncheon: One Step Closer
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Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Chaired by Lisa Singleton and Terry Van Willson, the 2026 Breakthrough T1D Dallas Luncheon, One Step Closer, will be an inspiring afternoon dedicated to accelerating progress toward a world without type 1 diabetes (T1D).
Event proceeds directly impacts the organization's North Texas programs and research.
Chaired by Lisa Singleton and Terry Van Willson, the 2026 Breakthrough T1D Dallas Luncheon, One Step Closer, will be an inspiring afternoon dedicated to accelerating progress toward a world without type 1 diabetes (T1D).
Event proceeds directly impacts the organization's North Texas programs and research.