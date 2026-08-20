Brett Goldstein: Sex, Death & Small Talk

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Photo courtesy of Brett Goldstein

Brett Goldstein comes to Dallas as part of his new standup comedy tour, Sex, Death & Small Talk. Goldstein brought his signature charm and sharp wit to HBO with his first stand-up special, The Second Best Night of Your Life, following a sold-out North American tour. The special earned him nominations at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards and Critics Choice Awards.

He is also known for co-creating and executive producing the Apple TV comedy Shrinking, where his guest performance earned him a 2026 Emmy nomination for "Guest Actor in a Comedy Series." Goldstein first broke through on Ted Lasso, winning back-to-back Primetime Emmys for his role as Roy Kent. On the film side, he most recently starred opposite Jennifer Lopez in Netflix's romantic comedy Office Romance, which he also co-wrote and produced. He also hosts the podcast Films to Be Buried With.

Brett Goldstein comes to Dallas as part of his new standup comedy tour, Sex, Death & Small Talk. Goldstein brought his signature charm and sharp wit to HBO with his first stand-up special, The Second Best Night of Your Life, following a sold-out North American tour. The special earned him nominations at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards and Critics Choice Awards.

He is also known for co-creating and executive producing the Apple TV comedy Shrinking, where his guest performance earned him a 2026 Emmy nomination for "Guest Actor in a Comedy Series." Goldstein first broke through on Ted Lasso, winning back-to-back Primetime Emmys for his role as Roy Kent. On the film side, he most recently starred opposite Jennifer Lopez in Netflix's romantic comedy Office Romance, which he also co-wrote and produced. He also hosts the podcast Films to Be Buried With.

WHEN

WHERE

Music Hall at Fair Park
Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/brett-goldstein-sex-death-small-talk-dallas-texas-11-20-2026/event/0C00650E8A01556E

TICKET INFO

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