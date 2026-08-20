Brett Goldstein: Sex, Death & Small Talk

Brett Goldstein comes to Dallas as part of his new standup comedy tour, Sex, Death & Small Talk. Goldstein brought his signature charm and sharp wit to HBO with his first stand-up special, The Second Best Night of Your Life, following a sold-out North American tour. The special earned him nominations at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards and Critics Choice Awards.

He is also known for co-creating and executive producing the Apple TV comedy Shrinking, where his guest performance earned him a 2026 Emmy nomination for "Guest Actor in a Comedy Series." Goldstein first broke through on Ted Lasso, winning back-to-back Primetime Emmys for his role as Roy Kent. On the film side, he most recently starred opposite Jennifer Lopez in Netflix's romantic comedy Office Romance, which he also co-wrote and produced. He also hosts the podcast Films to Be Buried With.