Broadway Dallas presents Club 909: Reeve Carney

Broadway Dallas will present the launch of Club 909, an all-new cabaret concept. It will kick off with Grammy Award winner and Broadway star Reeve Carney, best known for originating the role of Orpheus in the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown and starring as Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby on Broadway.
Broadway Dallas will present the launch of Club 909, an all-new cabaret concept. It will kick off with Grammy Award winner and Broadway star Reeve Carney, best known for originating the role of Orpheus in the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown and starring as Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby on Broadway.
WHEN
WHERE
Music Hall at Fair Park
Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA